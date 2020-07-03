All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2710 Ariane Drive #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2710 Ariane Drive #3
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

2710 Ariane Drive #3

2710 Ariane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2710 Ariane Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
tennis court
2710 Ariane Drive #3 Available 04/22/20 Beautiful 2Bdr/2Bth Unit in Bay Ho - Near Pacific Beach & La Jolla - This gorgeous townhome features a spacious floor-plan appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, full-size laundry equipment, a two-car garage and beautiful canyon views. Additionally, there are two patios that are perfect for entertaining and a private balcony off the master bedroom!

The home is situated in the Canyon Rim Development which boasts a serene atmosphere, plenty of guest parking, a swimming pool, a hot tub, and tennis courts! This unit will go fast!

Call us today! 619-992-0241

DETAILS

Rental Rate: $2,695
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $2,000
Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer
Landlord Pays: Exterior Landscape, HOA
Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available

KEY FEATURES:
- Great location
- Swimming pool and Hot tub
- Tennis court
- 2 Car garage and Guest parking
- Patios and a Balcony
- Washer and Dryer
- Stainless Appliances

**Renters Insurance will be required**

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

(RLNE3425064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Ariane Drive #3 have any available units?
2710 Ariane Drive #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Ariane Drive #3 have?
Some of 2710 Ariane Drive #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Ariane Drive #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Ariane Drive #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Ariane Drive #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 Ariane Drive #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2710 Ariane Drive #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Ariane Drive #3 offers parking.
Does 2710 Ariane Drive #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 Ariane Drive #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Ariane Drive #3 have a pool?
Yes, 2710 Ariane Drive #3 has a pool.
Does 2710 Ariane Drive #3 have accessible units?
Yes, 2710 Ariane Drive #3 has accessible units.
Does 2710 Ariane Drive #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Ariane Drive #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University