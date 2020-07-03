Amenities
2710 Ariane Drive #3 Available 04/22/20 Beautiful 2Bdr/2Bth Unit in Bay Ho - Near Pacific Beach & La Jolla - This gorgeous townhome features a spacious floor-plan appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, full-size laundry equipment, a two-car garage and beautiful canyon views. Additionally, there are two patios that are perfect for entertaining and a private balcony off the master bedroom!
The home is situated in the Canyon Rim Development which boasts a serene atmosphere, plenty of guest parking, a swimming pool, a hot tub, and tennis courts! This unit will go fast!
DETAILS
Rental Rate: $2,695
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $2,000
Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer
Landlord Pays: Exterior Landscape, HOA
KEY FEATURES:
- Great location
- Swimming pool and Hot tub
- Tennis court
- 2 Car garage and Guest parking
- Patios and a Balcony
- Washer and Dryer
- Stainless Appliances
**Renters Insurance will be required**
The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):
1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)
Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00
As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.
