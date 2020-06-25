All apartments in San Diego
2640 Caminito Zopilote

2640 Caminito Zopilote · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Caminito Zopilote, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautifully updated two bedroom and one bath townhome with a 2-car attached garage, fenced in yard, and central AC! This home features gorgeous tiled and vinyl wood flooring throughout along with a full size washer and dryer in unit. The updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances houses a refrigerator, stove, oven, built in microwave, and dishwasher. The spacious living room has a fireplace and opens into the large dining room. Step outside to your private and refinished fenced in patio/yard. Trash is included. No pets please. No smoking.

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Caminito Zopilote have any available units?
2640 Caminito Zopilote doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2640 Caminito Zopilote have?
Some of 2640 Caminito Zopilote's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Caminito Zopilote currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Caminito Zopilote is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Caminito Zopilote pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Caminito Zopilote is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2640 Caminito Zopilote offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Caminito Zopilote offers parking.
Does 2640 Caminito Zopilote have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2640 Caminito Zopilote offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Caminito Zopilote have a pool?
No, 2640 Caminito Zopilote does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Caminito Zopilote have accessible units?
No, 2640 Caminito Zopilote does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Caminito Zopilote have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Caminito Zopilote has units with dishwashers.
