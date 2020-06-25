2640 Caminito Zopilote

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautifully updated two bedroom and one bath townhome with a 2-car attached garage, fenced in yard, and central AC! This home features gorgeous tiled and vinyl wood flooring throughout along with a full size washer and dryer in unit. The updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances houses a refrigerator, stove, oven, built in microwave, and dishwasher. The spacious living room has a fireplace and opens into the large dining room. Step outside to your private and refinished fenced in patio/yard. Trash is included. No pets please. No smoking.



DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

