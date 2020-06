Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fire pit bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit bbq/grill internet access

Amazing views out of the Truax Historic Lofts. All units include all new appliances, free wireless internet and washer/dryer in unit. The Historic Truax House is now complete and ready for renters. Eleven new studios available to rent, with stunning views of the bay and walking distance to Balboa Park and Little Italy. Energy bill is offset by solar PV system. Fully amenitized courtyard equipped with outdoor BBQ dining, sitting and fire pit.