2512 Erie St.

Coming soon!! This cozy 3br 1ba house is a rare find! With hardwood flooring, plenty of yard space and a huge driveway - it'll be hard to beat! The home has been given a facelift with freshly refinished hardwood flooring in most of the home and new laminate in the kitchen. For your comfort, the home comes with a mini-split AC/heat in the living room, a gas wall furnace in the hallway and a wall heater in the back bedroom. In the 1 car garage, you'll have washer/gas dryer hookups and plenty of storage space. Worrying about parking will be a thing of the past! In addition to the 1 car garage and abundant street parking, the driveway has enough space for 3-5 cars, depending on the size of each vehicle. The front yard has been redone with low maintenance & drought resistant landscaping to save you time & money keeping the yard up. The back yard has not been completed yet because we're waiting for the last piece - YOU! We would like to come up with a plan for the back yard that will best suite the lifestyle and needs of our next long term tenant - come check out the space and let us know what you think! The home will be ready for move in mid-January but we are showing it right away - call us today to schedule an appointment!!