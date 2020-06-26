2461 56th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/2 Duplex with small bonus room- Available Now! - This property was originally a house that has been split into 2 living spaces. The back space is rented and the front of the house is available. It has a great view and lots of windows that bring in natural light! It has two full bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a small bonus room that could be used as an office, bedroom (that fits a twin bed) or additional storage. The utilities are split between the units based on occupancy and the great news is it has solar! Street parking only. Pets considered, subject to approval.



Thomas Realtors

Property Management

(619) 296-6343

CalBRE Lic. #00532335



