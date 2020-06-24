2429 Market Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nestled in the heart of Sherman Heights is this highly updated lovingly restored craftsman 4 bedroom 2 bath two story home. There are hard wood floors throughout. Modern kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter top in kitchen and brand-new cabinetry. Luxury brand new appliances including side by side washer and dryer in attached laundry room. Large dining room with separate area in kitchen for breakfast nook.



Lots of closet space. Large bedrooms. Upstairs enclosed porch perfect for an office or art studio. Off street parking for multiple vehicles. High ceilings with tasteful finishes. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and living space. Lots of light throughout the home with curtains on almost every window. Central heating. Covered back porch right off of laundry room.



One smaller dog may be considered with owner approval.



Within walking distance to cafes, shopping and downtown. Easy access to the 5, 94 and 805 freeways.



For a full video please visit "https://youtu.be/WLvcxA1QC7w"



To schedule your exclusive showing. . .

Please call Evan at 619-630-5415

Orion Management & Realty, Inc.

CA Lic #01854305