All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2429 Market Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2429 Market Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:00 AM

2429 Market Street

2429 Market Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2429 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nestled in the heart of Sherman Heights is this highly updated lovingly restored craftsman 4 bedroom 2 bath two story home. There are hard wood floors throughout. Modern kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter top in kitchen and brand-new cabinetry. Luxury brand new appliances including side by side washer and dryer in attached laundry room. Large dining room with separate area in kitchen for breakfast nook.

Lots of closet space. Large bedrooms. Upstairs enclosed porch perfect for an office or art studio. Off street parking for multiple vehicles. High ceilings with tasteful finishes. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and living space. Lots of light throughout the home with curtains on almost every window. Central heating. Covered back porch right off of laundry room.

One smaller dog may be considered with owner approval.

Within walking distance to cafes, shopping and downtown. Easy access to the 5, 94 and 805 freeways.

For a full video please visit "https://youtu.be/WLvcxA1QC7w"

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please call Evan at 619-630-5415
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01854305

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Market Street have any available units?
2429 Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 Market Street have?
Some of 2429 Market Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Market Street pet-friendly?
No, 2429 Market Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2429 Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 2429 Market Street offers parking.
Does 2429 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2429 Market Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Market Street have a pool?
No, 2429 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 2429 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 2429 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2429 Market Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horton 4th
808 4th Avenue Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University