2414 Grove Ave

Amenities
Fabulous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Imperial Beach! - Great Opportunity to Rent This Fabulous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Imperial Beach! Available 1/1/2020!
Townhouse features:
- Two floors.
- Spacious master bedroom with on suite balcony.
- Two additional bedrooms.
- 2.5 bathrooms
- Private backyard patio off kitchen area.
- The remodeled kitchen includes stainless steel electric range, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave.
- New interior painting.
- Washer & Dryer in unit!
- Fully Furnished Including:
- dinning table
- bed frames
- couches
- shelves and dressers
- shoe rack
- patio furniture
- Parking: two assigned spaces adjacent to the townhouse.
...and more
Community features:
- Safe neighborhood, close to buses.
- Quiet building with nice tenants and neighbors.
...and more
Lease Terms:
- One year lease, converts month-to-month.
- Property available to move-in: 1/1/2020.
- Rent $2,100/mo.
- Security deposit: $1,700.
- Tenants to pay for all utilities.
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No smoking permitted in the premises.
- No pets allowed.
- Parking: 2 cars (assigned spaces).
(RLNE5227289)