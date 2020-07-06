2414 Grove Ave

Amenities

Fabulous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Imperial Beach! - Great Opportunity to Rent This Fabulous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Imperial Beach! Available 1/1/2020!



Townhouse features:



- Two floors.

- Spacious master bedroom with on suite balcony.

- Two additional bedrooms.

- 2.5 bathrooms

- Private backyard patio off kitchen area.

- The remodeled kitchen includes stainless steel electric range, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave.

- New interior painting.

- Washer & Dryer in unit!

- Fully Furnished Including:

- dinning table

- bed frames

- couches

- shelves and dressers

- shoe rack

- patio furniture

- Parking: two assigned spaces adjacent to the townhouse.

...and more



Community features:



- Safe neighborhood, close to buses.

- Quiet building with nice tenants and neighbors.

...and more



Lease Terms:



- One year lease, converts month-to-month.

- Property available to move-in: 1/1/2020.

- Rent $2,100/mo.

- Security deposit: $1,700.

- Tenants to pay for all utilities.

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No smoking permitted in the premises.

- No pets allowed.

- Parking: 2 cars (assigned spaces).



No Pets Allowed



