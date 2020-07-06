All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2414 Grove Ave

2414 Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Grove Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Imperial Beach! - Great Opportunity to Rent This Fabulous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Imperial Beach! Available 1/1/2020!

Townhouse features:

- Two floors.
- Spacious master bedroom with on suite balcony.
- Two additional bedrooms.
- 2.5 bathrooms
- Private backyard patio off kitchen area.
- The remodeled kitchen includes stainless steel electric range, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave.
- New interior painting.
- Washer & Dryer in unit!
- Fully Furnished Including:
- dinning table
- bed frames
- couches
- shelves and dressers
- shoe rack
- patio furniture
- Parking: two assigned spaces adjacent to the townhouse.
...and more

Community features:

- Safe neighborhood, close to buses.
- Quiet building with nice tenants and neighbors.
...and more

Lease Terms:

- One year lease, converts month-to-month.
- Property available to move-in: 1/1/2020.
- Rent $2,100/mo.
- Security deposit: $1,700.
- Tenants to pay for all utilities.
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No smoking permitted in the premises.
- No pets allowed.
- Parking: 2 cars (assigned spaces).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5227289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Grove Ave have any available units?
2414 Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 Grove Ave have?
Some of 2414 Grove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Grove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2414 Grove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2414 Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2414 Grove Ave offers parking.
Does 2414 Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 Grove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 2414 Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 2414 Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Grove Ave has units with dishwashers.

