2353 Edenbridge Ln. Available 12/17/19 Two-Story 3 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome with Garage - Gorgeous and spacious two story townhome. Home includes upgraded flooring all throughout and central air conditioning. Open living room area with high ceilings and fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with tiled backsplash, granite counters, and raised panel cabinets. Stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove. Private yard with concrete patio and turf. Double doors off yard opens to storage. One car attached garage with driveway for extra parking. Full sized front loading washer and dryer included.

One year lease. Tenant pays water/sewer, gas and electric. Pet considered with additional deposit. Available December 17th, 2019.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



