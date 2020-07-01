All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2353 Edenbridge Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2353 Edenbridge Ln.
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:54 AM

2353 Edenbridge Ln.

2353 Edenbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2353 Edenbridge Lane, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2353 Edenbridge Ln. Available 12/17/19 Two-Story 3 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome with Garage - Gorgeous and spacious two story townhome. Home includes upgraded flooring all throughout and central air conditioning. Open living room area with high ceilings and fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with tiled backsplash, granite counters, and raised panel cabinets. Stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove. Private yard with concrete patio and turf. Double doors off yard opens to storage. One car attached garage with driveway for extra parking. Full sized front loading washer and dryer included.
One year lease. Tenant pays water/sewer, gas and electric. Pet considered with additional deposit. Available December 17th, 2019.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE5321376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 Edenbridge Ln. have any available units?
2353 Edenbridge Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2353 Edenbridge Ln. have?
Some of 2353 Edenbridge Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2353 Edenbridge Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
2353 Edenbridge Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 Edenbridge Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2353 Edenbridge Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 2353 Edenbridge Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 2353 Edenbridge Ln. offers parking.
Does 2353 Edenbridge Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2353 Edenbridge Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 Edenbridge Ln. have a pool?
No, 2353 Edenbridge Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 2353 Edenbridge Ln. have accessible units?
No, 2353 Edenbridge Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 Edenbridge Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2353 Edenbridge Ln. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University