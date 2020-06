Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 4 BEDROOM BONITA HOME! - 1ST TIME RENTAL! THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND UPGRADED! ALL THE ADDED SPECIAL TOUCHES MAKE THIS HOME THE MOST DESIRABLE IN THE AREA. TILE AND HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH FRENCH DOORS TO PRIVATE BALCONY. BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED BATHROOM WITH SLIDING BARN DOOR, CUSTOM TILE WORK, SHOWER AND SINK. MUST SEE! WAINSCOTING, FRENCH DOORS AND CHANDELIER IN ANOTHER BEDROOM ADD TO THE STYLE AND CHARM OF THIS CUSTOM DESIGNED HOME! LARGE BACKYARD WITH PATIO/BALCONY MAKE IT A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME! TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST...



CALL SD REALTY AND MANAGEMENT AT 619 697-0602 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.SDREALTYAND MANAGEMENT.COM



(RLNE5817480)