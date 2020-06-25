2348 Caminito Eximio

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY : Spacious Park Point Loma Home, 2-Car Garage, Laundry & Updates! - CALL TO TOUR TODAY : So much space in the sought after Park Point Loma community. Make this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath end unit your new home in Ocean Beach-Point Loma!



Here are a few of the highlights:

LOCATION! Minutes to beaches, Downtown...all of San Diego!

Direct access 2-car garage* with room for bikes and gear

Washer and dryer

Private patio with room for barbecue

Wood burning fireplace

Master suite with dual vanity and spacious walk-in closet

Newer flooring throughout and fresh paint top to bottom

Stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave and dishwasher

Community amenities include use of pools, jacuzzi and basketball court

Easy access to freeways



Applicants must show verifiable gross income 3 X rent. NO GUARANTORS OR CO-SIGNERS. Credit history must show no current collection accounts and no late payments in the last 12 months. At least two excellent rental references must be provided. Call today to tour by appointment.



*Resident parking limited to two garage spaces. No other resident parking available within the community. Unit not approved for occupants with more than two vehicles total.



For more information about this spacious, immaculate Park Point Loma condo, call 619-800-6567



