Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2348 Caminito Eximio
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

2348 Caminito Eximio

2348 Caminito Eximio · No Longer Available
Location

2348 Caminito Eximio, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY : Spacious Park Point Loma Home, 2-Car Garage, Laundry & Updates! - CALL TO TOUR TODAY : So much space in the sought after Park Point Loma community. Make this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath end unit your new home in Ocean Beach-Point Loma!

Here are a few of the highlights:
LOCATION! Minutes to beaches, Downtown...all of San Diego!
Direct access 2-car garage* with room for bikes and gear
Washer and dryer
Private patio with room for barbecue
Wood burning fireplace
Master suite with dual vanity and spacious walk-in closet
Newer flooring throughout and fresh paint top to bottom
Stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave and dishwasher
Community amenities include use of pools, jacuzzi and basketball court
Easy access to freeways

Applicants must show verifiable gross income 3 X rent. NO GUARANTORS OR CO-SIGNERS. Credit history must show no current collection accounts and no late payments in the last 12 months. At least two excellent rental references must be provided. Call today to tour by appointment.

*Resident parking limited to two garage spaces. No other resident parking available within the community. Unit not approved for occupants with more than two vehicles total.

For more information about this spacious, immaculate Park Point Loma condo, call 619-800-6567

(RLNE4445378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 Caminito Eximio have any available units?
2348 Caminito Eximio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2348 Caminito Eximio have?
Some of 2348 Caminito Eximio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 Caminito Eximio currently offering any rent specials?
2348 Caminito Eximio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 Caminito Eximio pet-friendly?
No, 2348 Caminito Eximio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2348 Caminito Eximio offer parking?
Yes, 2348 Caminito Eximio offers parking.
Does 2348 Caminito Eximio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2348 Caminito Eximio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 Caminito Eximio have a pool?
Yes, 2348 Caminito Eximio has a pool.
Does 2348 Caminito Eximio have accessible units?
No, 2348 Caminito Eximio does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 Caminito Eximio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2348 Caminito Eximio has units with dishwashers.
