2340 Worden St.

Beautifully Renovated 4Bdr/3Bth Home in Point Loma! - Welcome to your beautifully remodeled 4bdr/3bth home in the highly desirable area of Point Loma! This remodeled San Diego home boasts new wood flooring, stone counter tops, new cabinetry and shelving throughout.



The exterior of the home features desert landscaping with views of greenery surrounding the home. The back/side yard has a spacious patio perfect for entertaining.



The home also has a sun-room which can serve as an extra guest bedroom or another space for lounging and enjoying the San Diego weather.



This newly remodeled home is not expected to stay on the market very long!



Call now for a showing 619-312-6800 or visit https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/ to apply!



DETAILS



Rental Rate: $4,250

Parking: (2) car garage with additional driveway parking (up to 4 spaces)

Lease Duration: 12 months

Deposit: $4,000

Resident Pays: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable & Internet, Trash Pickup

Landlord Pays: Exterior Landscape



KEY FEATURES:



Stone Counter-Tops

Brand New Cabinetry

Stainless Steel Appliances

Wood Flooring Throughout

Carpet in Bedrooms

(2) Car Garage

Open Back/Side Yard

Lots of Storage Space

Great Natural Lighting Throughout

Alarm System

A/C and Heater



SURROUNDING AREA



Loma Portal Elementary School (0.9 miles)

Point Loma High School (1.1 miles)

Point Loma Tennis Club Community (0.3 miles)

Fisherman's Landing (1.6 miles)



Call now for a showing 619-312-6800 info or to apply go to https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/



**Renters Insurance will be required**

**Pets are Welcome**



The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):



1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)

2. Rental History

3. Employment Verification/History

4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $35.00



**As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



No Cats Allowed



