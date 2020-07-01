All apartments in San Diego
2340 Worden St.

2340 Worden Street · No Longer Available
Location

2340 Worden Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully Renovated 4Bdr/3Bth Home in Point Loma! - Welcome to your beautifully remodeled 4bdr/3bth home in the highly desirable area of Point Loma! This remodeled San Diego home boasts new wood flooring, stone counter tops, new cabinetry and shelving throughout.

The exterior of the home features desert landscaping with views of greenery surrounding the home. The back/side yard has a spacious patio perfect for entertaining.

The home also has a sun-room which can serve as an extra guest bedroom or another space for lounging and enjoying the San Diego weather.

This newly remodeled home is not expected to stay on the market very long!

Call now for a showing 619-312-6800 or visit https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/ to apply!

DETAILS

Rental Rate: $4,250
Parking: (2) car garage with additional driveway parking (up to 4 spaces)
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $4,000
Resident Pays: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable & Internet, Trash Pickup
Landlord Pays: Exterior Landscape

KEY FEATURES:

Stone Counter-Tops
Brand New Cabinetry
Stainless Steel Appliances
Wood Flooring Throughout
Carpet in Bedrooms
(2) Car Garage
Open Back/Side Yard
Lots of Storage Space
Great Natural Lighting Throughout
Alarm System
A/C and Heater

SURROUNDING AREA

Loma Portal Elementary School (0.9 miles)
Point Loma High School (1.1 miles)
Point Loma Tennis Club Community (0.3 miles)
Fisherman's Landing (1.6 miles)

Call now for a showing 619-312-6800 info or to apply go to https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/

**Renters Insurance will be required**
**Pets are Welcome**

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

**As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5229244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Worden St. have any available units?
2340 Worden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 Worden St. have?
Some of 2340 Worden St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Worden St. currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Worden St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Worden St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 Worden St. is pet friendly.
Does 2340 Worden St. offer parking?
Yes, 2340 Worden St. offers parking.
Does 2340 Worden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 Worden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Worden St. have a pool?
No, 2340 Worden St. does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Worden St. have accessible units?
Yes, 2340 Worden St. has accessible units.
Does 2340 Worden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 Worden St. does not have units with dishwashers.

