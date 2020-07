Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom home on a prime cul-de-sac location features a unique over 8000 square foot park-like lot ready for a your imagination. Entertain w/ ease in your open and oversize living, formal dining & kitchen upgraded w/ designer finishes all surrounded by gleaming refinished hard wood floors. North Park has quickly become one of San Diego?s most sought out neighborhoods, don?t miss out on this opportunity!



