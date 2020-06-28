2257 Manzana Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace some paid utils microwave

Beautiful 2 story home with 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms! - Beautiful 2 story home with 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms. Family room with a cozy fireplace. Lovely community pool, park, and sports center. 2 car garage attached to home. Call for more details or to schedule a showing. This is a no pet policy property. Utilities Included NONE. Appliances Included oven stove refrigerator dishwasher microwave.



Terms:

- 1 Year Lease

- Tenant Pays All Utilities

- Tenants Must Carry Renters Insurance



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5123280)