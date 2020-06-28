2257 Manzana Way

Amenities
Beautiful 2 story home with 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms. Family room with a cozy fireplace. Lovely community pool, park, and sports center. 2 car garage attached to home. Call for more details or to schedule a showing. This is a no pet policy property. Utilities Included NONE.
Terms:
- 1 Year Lease
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- Tenants Must Carry Renters Insurance
Appliances Included: Oven Stove Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5123280)