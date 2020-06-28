All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

2257 Manzana Way

2257 Manzana Way · No Longer Available
Location

2257 Manzana Way, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story home with 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms! - Beautiful 2 story home with 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms. Family room with a cozy fireplace. Lovely community pool, park, and sports center. 2 car garage attached to home. Call for more details or to schedule a showing. This is a no pet policy property. Utilities Included NONE. Appliances Included oven stove refrigerator dishwasher microwave.

Terms:
- 1 Year Lease
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- Tenants Must Carry Renters Insurance

Appliances Included: Oven Stove Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 Manzana Way have any available units?
2257 Manzana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2257 Manzana Way have?
Some of 2257 Manzana Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2257 Manzana Way currently offering any rent specials?
2257 Manzana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 Manzana Way pet-friendly?
No, 2257 Manzana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2257 Manzana Way offer parking?
Yes, 2257 Manzana Way offers parking.
Does 2257 Manzana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2257 Manzana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 Manzana Way have a pool?
Yes, 2257 Manzana Way has a pool.
Does 2257 Manzana Way have accessible units?
No, 2257 Manzana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 Manzana Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2257 Manzana Way has units with dishwashers.
