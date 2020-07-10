All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
2230 Monroe Ave.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

2230 Monroe Ave.

2230 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quiet, gated complex in the desirable neighborhood of University Heights. Close walking distance to many highly acclaimed one of a kind eateries and watering holes. Easy access to nearby freeways. Hardwood and tiled floors throughout. Custom closets in both bedrooms, including a walk-in in the master bedroom. Central air and heat. Energy-efficient, double-pane windows. Garage (detached) includes built-in workbench, cabinets, lots of storage, and can still fit a car. Laundry on-site. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Monroe Ave. have any available units?
2230 Monroe Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 Monroe Ave. have?
Some of 2230 Monroe Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Monroe Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Monroe Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Monroe Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2230 Monroe Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2230 Monroe Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Monroe Ave. offers parking.
Does 2230 Monroe Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Monroe Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Monroe Ave. have a pool?
No, 2230 Monroe Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Monroe Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2230 Monroe Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Monroe Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 Monroe Ave. has units with dishwashers.

