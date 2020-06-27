All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

2184 Gill Village Way #515

2184 Gill Village Way · No Longer Available
Location

2184 Gill Village Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Missions at Rio Vista- Spacious 2BD/2BA Condo for Rent - WHAT A DEAL!!!!!!!

The Missions at Rio Vista located in San Diego (Mission Valley). Where convenience is just a trolley away. Catch the Trolley to Downtown/PETCO Park, SDSU, USD, Mission Beach and More.
Shop at Mission Valley Mall & Fashion Valley Mall...ALL within Walking Distance

SPACIOUS Condo ~
New Interior Paint, NEW Carpet & Ceiling Fans
GRANITE Counter Tops thru out,
Stainless Steel Appliances, Fridge,
Dishwasher,
W&D,
BALCONY w/storage,
WALK-IN Closets, AC & Heater~
VERY CLOSE to Stores & 5 miles of Bike paths on the River Right Next Door!!
COMPLEX AMENITIES include but not limited to: Pool Table, BIZ Center, Open 24/7 Gym, POOLS, Spas, Etc...

Did I mention FOUR (4) PARKING SPACES.
2 are in the detached Garage.

PLEASE NOTE: The listed rentis for 2 Occupnats. If a 3rd occupant is added the rent will be $2695.00 with a deposit of $2695.00

UPDATED PHOTOS to FOLLOW

For Details and a showing Call:
Sal Carranza BRE#01746275
619-980-6076
.

(RLNE4740434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2184 Gill Village Way #515 have any available units?
2184 Gill Village Way #515 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2184 Gill Village Way #515 have?
Some of 2184 Gill Village Way #515's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2184 Gill Village Way #515 currently offering any rent specials?
2184 Gill Village Way #515 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2184 Gill Village Way #515 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2184 Gill Village Way #515 is pet friendly.
Does 2184 Gill Village Way #515 offer parking?
Yes, 2184 Gill Village Way #515 offers parking.
Does 2184 Gill Village Way #515 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2184 Gill Village Way #515 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2184 Gill Village Way #515 have a pool?
Yes, 2184 Gill Village Way #515 has a pool.
Does 2184 Gill Village Way #515 have accessible units?
No, 2184 Gill Village Way #515 does not have accessible units.
Does 2184 Gill Village Way #515 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2184 Gill Village Way #515 has units with dishwashers.
