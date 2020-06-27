2184 Gill Village Way #515

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The Missions at Rio Vista- Spacious 2BD/2BA Condo for Rent - WHAT A DEAL!!!!!!!



The Missions at Rio Vista located in San Diego (Mission Valley). Where convenience is just a trolley away. Catch the Trolley to Downtown/PETCO Park, SDSU, USD, Mission Beach and More.

Shop at Mission Valley Mall & Fashion Valley Mall...ALL within Walking Distance



SPACIOUS Condo ~

New Interior Paint, NEW Carpet & Ceiling Fans

GRANITE Counter Tops thru out,

Stainless Steel Appliances, Fridge,

Dishwasher,

W&D,

BALCONY w/storage,

WALK-IN Closets, AC & Heater~

VERY CLOSE to Stores & 5 miles of Bike paths on the River Right Next Door!!

COMPLEX AMENITIES include but not limited to: Pool Table, BIZ Center, Open 24/7 Gym, POOLS, Spas, Etc...



Did I mention FOUR (4) PARKING SPACES.

2 are in the detached Garage.



PLEASE NOTE: The listed rentis for 2 Occupnats. If a 3rd occupant is added the rent will be $2695.00 with a deposit of $2695.00



UPDATED PHOTOS to FOLLOW



For Details and a showing Call:

Sal Carranza BRE#01746275

619-980-6076

.



(RLNE4740434)