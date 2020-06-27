2184 Gill Village Way #515

Amenities
The Missions at Rio Vista- Spacious 2BD/2BA Condo for Rent - WHAT A DEAL!!!!!!!
The Missions at Rio Vista located in San Diego (Mission Valley). Where convenience is just a trolley away. Catch the Trolley to Downtown/PETCO Park, SDSU, USD, Mission Beach and More.
Shop at Mission Valley Mall & Fashion Valley Mall...ALL within Walking Distance
SPACIOUS Condo ~
New Interior Paint, NEW Carpet & Ceiling Fans
GRANITE Counter Tops thru out,
Stainless Steel Appliances, Fridge,
Dishwasher,
W&D,
BALCONY w/storage,
WALK-IN Closets, AC & Heater~
VERY CLOSE to Stores & 5 miles of Bike paths on the River Right Next Door!!
COMPLEX AMENITIES include but not limited to: Pool Table, BIZ Center, Open 24/7 Gym, POOLS, Spas, Etc...
Did I mention FOUR (4) PARKING SPACES.
2 are in the detached Garage.
PLEASE NOTE: The listed rentis for 2 Occupnats. If a 3rd occupant is added the rent will be $2695.00 with a deposit of $2695.00
UPDATED PHOTOS to FOLLOW
