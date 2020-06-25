2171 March Place

Amenities

4 Bedroom Home On Cul-de-sac with Canyon Views - This 4 bedroom home on a canyon lot features original hardwood floors throughout with plenty of natural lighting. Galley style kitchen comes equipped with stove, oven, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. This home features a bright spacious living room with a fireplace and built in shelving. The living room opens to a beautifully landscaped backyard with a covered patio. Master bedroom has private access to the back yard and it's own private bathroom. The second bedroom features a bay window with canyon views. Crown molding frames each room. The fourth bedroom has direct access to the 2 car attached garage. Ceiling fans throughout the home to keep it cool and comfortable. This is a must see home!



