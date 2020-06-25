All apartments in San Diego
Location

2171 March Place, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
4 Bedroom Home On Cul-de-sac with Canyon Views - This 4 bedroom home on a canyon lot features original hardwood floors throughout with plenty of natural lighting. Galley style kitchen comes equipped with stove, oven, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. This home features a bright spacious living room with a fireplace and built in shelving. The living room opens to a beautifully landscaped backyard with a covered patio. Master bedroom has private access to the back yard and it's own private bathroom. The second bedroom features a bay window with canyon views. Crown molding frames each room. The fourth bedroom has direct access to the 2 car attached garage. Ceiling fans throughout the home to keep it cool and comfortable. This is a must see home!

DRE 01197438

(RLNE4805674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2171 March Place have any available units?
2171 March Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2171 March Place have?
Some of 2171 March Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2171 March Place currently offering any rent specials?
2171 March Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2171 March Place pet-friendly?
No, 2171 March Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2171 March Place offer parking?
Yes, 2171 March Place offers parking.
Does 2171 March Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2171 March Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2171 March Place have a pool?
No, 2171 March Place does not have a pool.
Does 2171 March Place have accessible units?
No, 2171 March Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2171 March Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2171 March Place has units with dishwashers.
