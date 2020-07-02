2171 Logan Avenue - 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

***PLEASE READ QUALIFICATION PRIOR TO REQUESTING SHOWING***



1-) Single occupant only (only one person to occupy this unit)



2-) $2,800 minimum monthly income (must provide proof of income)



3-) If your application is approved there is a $30 fee to undergo credit, eviction, and background check.



4-) This is a quiet building; must be able to follow all rules and regulations.



This four-floor studio is located right in the heart of Barrio Logan. This neighborhood has been one of San Diego's best-kept secrets. An epicenter filled with Mexican-American culture, this neighborhood is quickly becoming a hotspot for cutting-edge art and authentic local culture. Restaurants, breweries, boutique shops all just a few feet from your front door.