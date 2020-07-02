All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2171 Logan Avenue - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2171 Logan Avenue - 5
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM

2171 Logan Avenue - 5

2171 Logan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2171 Logan Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Barrio Logan

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
***PLEASE READ QUALIFICATION PRIOR TO REQUESTING SHOWING***

1-) Single occupant only (only one person to occupy this unit)

2-) $2,800 minimum monthly income (must provide proof of income)

3-) If your application is approved there is a $30 fee to undergo credit, eviction, and background check.

4-) This is a quiet building; must be able to follow all rules and regulations.

This four-floor studio is located right in the heart of Barrio Logan. This neighborhood has been one of San Diego's best-kept secrets. An epicenter filled with Mexican-American culture, this neighborhood is quickly becoming a hotspot for cutting-edge art and authentic local culture. Restaurants, breweries, boutique shops all just a few feet from your front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 have any available units?
2171 Logan Avenue - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2171 Logan Avenue - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 offer parking?
No, 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 have a pool?
No, 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2171 Logan Avenue - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University