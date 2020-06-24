All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

2171 FAIRFIELD ST.

2171 Fairfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

2171 Fairfield Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Lovely and Roomy Clairemont Home on Tecolote Canyon. 4 bed/ 2 bath - This lovely residence is located in a desirable area of Clairemont near Bay Park and USD. The home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home has some recent updates, including all new windows, paint, appliances, and some fixtures. The enclosed yard includes an expansive deck overseeing Tecolote Canyon, a grassy area, and side yards. Home also features an automatic two-car garage with plenty of space for parking and/or storage. It is well-situated and close proximity to schools, shopping, and Bay Park's coffee shops and dining. Schedule your showing soon, this home will not last long!

Utilities: None
Appliances Included: Freestanding Gas Range/Dishwasher/Microwave/Disposal
No Pets
No Smoking property.
Laundry: hook-ups

Monthly Rent: $3395
Security Deposit: $3400

Available: March 1, 2019

Please email: Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or contact 858-274-3500 x102 for a showing.

Please visit our website: www.RentTheHome.com to see our rental criteria and apply on-line.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. BRE # 01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4732563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. have any available units?
2171 FAIRFIELD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. have?
Some of 2171 FAIRFIELD ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
2171 FAIRFIELD ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. offer parking?
Yes, 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. offers parking.
Does 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. have a pool?
No, 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. have accessible units?
No, 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2171 FAIRFIELD ST. has units with dishwashers.
