2171 FAIRFIELD ST.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage coffee bar microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Lovely and Roomy Clairemont Home on Tecolote Canyon. 4 bed/ 2 bath - This lovely residence is located in a desirable area of Clairemont near Bay Park and USD. The home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home has some recent updates, including all new windows, paint, appliances, and some fixtures. The enclosed yard includes an expansive deck overseeing Tecolote Canyon, a grassy area, and side yards. Home also features an automatic two-car garage with plenty of space for parking and/or storage. It is well-situated and close proximity to schools, shopping, and Bay Park's coffee shops and dining. Schedule your showing soon, this home will not last long!



Utilities: None

Appliances Included: Freestanding Gas Range/Dishwasher/Microwave/Disposal

No Pets

No Smoking property.

Laundry: hook-ups



Monthly Rent: $3395

Security Deposit: $3400



Available: March 1, 2019



Please email: Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or contact 858-274-3500 x102 for a showing.



Please visit our website: www.RentTheHome.com to see our rental criteria and apply on-line.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. BRE # 01272492



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4732563)