2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112

2150 Camino De La Reina · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2150 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 Available 07/01/20 *Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath* - Quiet and stunning resort style 1st floor corner rear condo over looking the San Diego River. Condo is in the heart of Mission Valley in San Diego. No shared walls! This is a very desirable and unique condo. The over sized wrap around patio has plenty of room to relax and enjoy nature.

Newer stainless steel refrigerator, micro, dishwasher, and electric stove, carpeted bedrooms, remaining flooring is tile, new dual massage shower heads, granite throughout, master suite, w/d in the condo, fireplace, A/C and heat, lots of natural light.

2 reserved side by side underground parking, and plenty of underground parking for guests is located just steps to condo.

Complex amenities include pool, spa, workout room, club house, cabana, quiet room with free WiFi, and lush landscape.

Condo is within walking or biking distance to Fashion Valley and Mission Valley Malls, bike/walk path goes all the way to Mission Bay. Minutes to major freeways, Trolley, restaurants, and most everything that Mission Valley and San Diego has to offer.

Under 20lb dog or cat ok with additional $600 pet deposit and HOA approval,

No water, trash, or sewer bills!!

Monthly rent: $2,395
Security Deposit: $2,395
1 full months rent & security deposit due upon signing
One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

Credit score criteria: 640 or better
No outstanding bills in collections
Must be employed and have proof of income
100K renters liability insurance required

(RLNE5829212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 have any available units?
2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 have?
Some of 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 is pet friendly.
Does 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 does offer parking.
Does 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 have a pool?
Yes, 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 has a pool.
Does 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 have accessible units?
No, 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 has units with dishwashers.
