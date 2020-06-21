Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access

2150 Camino de la Reina Unit 112 Available 07/01/20 *Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath* - Quiet and stunning resort style 1st floor corner rear condo over looking the San Diego River. Condo is in the heart of Mission Valley in San Diego. No shared walls! This is a very desirable and unique condo. The over sized wrap around patio has plenty of room to relax and enjoy nature.



Newer stainless steel refrigerator, micro, dishwasher, and electric stove, carpeted bedrooms, remaining flooring is tile, new dual massage shower heads, granite throughout, master suite, w/d in the condo, fireplace, A/C and heat, lots of natural light.



2 reserved side by side underground parking, and plenty of underground parking for guests is located just steps to condo.



Complex amenities include pool, spa, workout room, club house, cabana, quiet room with free WiFi, and lush landscape.



Condo is within walking or biking distance to Fashion Valley and Mission Valley Malls, bike/walk path goes all the way to Mission Bay. Minutes to major freeways, Trolley, restaurants, and most everything that Mission Valley and San Diego has to offer.



Under 20lb dog or cat ok with additional $600 pet deposit and HOA approval,



No water, trash, or sewer bills!!



Monthly rent: $2,395

Security Deposit: $2,395

1 full months rent & security deposit due upon signing

One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month



Credit score criteria: 640 or better

No outstanding bills in collections

Must be employed and have proof of income

100K renters liability insurance required



