2145 Thomas Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home has been completely redone! Wood laminate flooring throughout. Private fenced front yard. Beautiful tile work through kitchen counter tops and bathroom shower. Double pane windows keep noise out and desired temperatures in. Fenced front yard and shared back yard with unit above garage.



Property comes with a detached 1 car garage for off street parking or storage.



One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets on approval with increased rent/deposit.



No smoking.



Please call CSPM at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440



LEASING@CSPMINC.NET



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,325, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.