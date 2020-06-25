All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 26 2019 at 6:34 PM

2145 Thomas Avenue

2145 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2145 Thomas Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has been completely redone! Wood laminate flooring throughout. Private fenced front yard. Beautiful tile work through kitchen counter tops and bathroom shower. Double pane windows keep noise out and desired temperatures in. Fenced front yard and shared back yard with unit above garage.

Property comes with a detached 1 car garage for off street parking or storage.

One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets on approval with increased rent/deposit.

No smoking.

Please call CSPM at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,325, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
2145 Thomas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2145 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Thomas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 Thomas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2145 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2145 Thomas Avenue offers parking.
Does 2145 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 Thomas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
No, 2145 Thomas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2145 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2145 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 Thomas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2145 Thomas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2145 Thomas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
