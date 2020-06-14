All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2112 Balboa Ave,..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2112 Balboa Ave,.
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:39 AM

2112 Balboa Ave,.

2112 Balboa Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2112 Balboa Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
playground
yoga
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
internet access
yoga
Can be rented anywhere from 3-nights up to 12 months. This is a furnished rental and all utilities are included. The advertised rental rate is our off-season monthly rate. Rental rates and terms vary based on dates and length of stay. Please contact us for a precise rate quote for your stay.

Located in the heart of PB! Our PB Charmer #2, cute and comfy furnished apartment is ideally located for the economical traveler.

The living room comes complete with a sofa, two chairs, and a smart flat screen TV.

The kitchen is fully stocked with all cookware, utensils, dishware, and small appliances -- ready for your cooking and dining enjoyment.

Private community coin operated laundry room is located on the first floor of the building.

The bedroom has two twin beds that can be converted into one king size bed and a twin size air mattress available. (Sleeps up to 3!)

This property is only 1/2 mile from the bay and less than 2 miles from the beach. Walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, bars, shopping and PB Nightlife!

One reserved off street parking space for your convenience. Rental rate includes ALL utilities, cable, WiFi.

** AC in bedroom**

**If interested please email or give us a call to the email address & phone number listed above and dont forget to share the following information:

-Preferred move-in date:
-Length of stay:
-Number of guests/tenants:
-A little bit about yourself:

Pacific Beach (PB) is a relaxed neighborhood by the beach, popular with sunbathers and surfers. Trendy hotel bars and casual cafes line the boardwalk, while Mission Boulevard and the surrounding streets are dotted with peoples clothing boutiques, yoga studios and casual drinking spots that draw a young, bar-hopping crowd. Inland, the grassy slope of Kate Sessions Park has sweeping views of the city and San Diego Bay.

San Diegos Water Wonderland -
Located just minutes from downtown is San Diegos water wonderland, Mission Bay Park. The 4,600-acre aquatic playground is the largest of its kind in the world. Surrounded by 27 miles of meandering shoreline, with a variety of waterways, inlets and islets to explore, Mission Bay is bordered by several beach communities, each with their own distinct vibe. You will quickly discover that this bustling bay area is action packed from sun up to sun down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Balboa Ave,. have any available units?
2112 Balboa Ave,. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Balboa Ave,. have?
Some of 2112 Balboa Ave,.'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Balboa Ave,. currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Balboa Ave,. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Balboa Ave,. pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Balboa Ave,. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2112 Balboa Ave,. offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Balboa Ave,. does offer parking.
Does 2112 Balboa Ave,. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Balboa Ave,. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Balboa Ave,. have a pool?
No, 2112 Balboa Ave,. does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Balboa Ave,. have accessible units?
No, 2112 Balboa Ave,. does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Balboa Ave,. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Balboa Ave,. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2112 Balboa Ave,.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity