2112 Balboa Ave,.

Can be rented anywhere from 3-nights up to 12 months. This is a furnished rental and all utilities are included. The advertised rental rate is our off-season monthly rate. Rental rates and terms vary based on dates and length of stay. Please contact us for a precise rate quote for your stay.



Located in the heart of PB! Our PB Charmer #2, cute and comfy furnished apartment is ideally located for the economical traveler.



The living room comes complete with a sofa, two chairs, and a smart flat screen TV.



The kitchen is fully stocked with all cookware, utensils, dishware, and small appliances -- ready for your cooking and dining enjoyment.



Private community coin operated laundry room is located on the first floor of the building.



The bedroom has two twin beds that can be converted into one king size bed and a twin size air mattress available. (Sleeps up to 3!)



This property is only 1/2 mile from the bay and less than 2 miles from the beach. Walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, bars, shopping and PB Nightlife!



One reserved off street parking space for your convenience. Rental rate includes ALL utilities, cable, WiFi.



** AC in bedroom**



Pacific Beach (PB) is a relaxed neighborhood by the beach, popular with sunbathers and surfers. Trendy hotel bars and casual cafes line the boardwalk, while Mission Boulevard and the surrounding streets are dotted with peoples clothing boutiques, yoga studios and casual drinking spots that draw a young, bar-hopping crowd. Inland, the grassy slope of Kate Sessions Park has sweeping views of the city and San Diego Bay.



San Diegos Water Wonderland -

Located just minutes from downtown is San Diegos water wonderland, Mission Bay Park. The 4,600-acre aquatic playground is the largest of its kind in the world. Surrounded by 27 miles of meandering shoreline, with a variety of waterways, inlets and islets to explore, Mission Bay is bordered by several beach communities, each with their own distinct vibe. You will quickly discover that this bustling bay area is action packed from sun up to sun down.