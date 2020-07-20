All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

2111 Wabaska Ct

2111 Wabaska Court · No Longer Available
San Diego
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2111 Wabaska Court, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Remodeled Eco-Friendly Home in Point Loma - Property Id: 42693

This is a remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath 850 sq ft cottage style home in Point Loma. The house has a new bathroom, refinished kitchen and dining room with tile floors, and many ecofriendly and sustainable updates: new bamboo floors from Cali Bamboo, energy conserving double pane windows, insulated attic, vertical blinds, and energy efficient lighting throughout.

There are fruiting trees on the property, a vegetable garden, rain water collection, the possibility gray water system, and compost. Also, a private back patio, great for summer BBQ's and washer and dryer hook ups.

The location has easy access to the freeways and is only 5 minutes to the beach, 10 to the airport and 15 to downtown. If you are looking for a great neighborhood, the beach without the hassle, chill bars and restaurants this house has it all. Rent is $2,495 plus same amount for the deposit due at signing for a year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/42693
Property Id 42693

(RLNE4883142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Wabaska Ct have any available units?
2111 Wabaska Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Wabaska Ct have?
Some of 2111 Wabaska Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Wabaska Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Wabaska Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Wabaska Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 Wabaska Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2111 Wabaska Ct offer parking?
No, 2111 Wabaska Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2111 Wabaska Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 Wabaska Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Wabaska Ct have a pool?
No, 2111 Wabaska Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Wabaska Ct have accessible units?
No, 2111 Wabaska Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Wabaska Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Wabaska Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
