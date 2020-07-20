2111 Wabaska Ct

Amenities

Available 06/01/19 Remodeled Eco-Friendly Home in Point Loma - Property Id: 42693



This is a remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath 850 sq ft cottage style home in Point Loma. The house has a new bathroom, refinished kitchen and dining room with tile floors, and many ecofriendly and sustainable updates: new bamboo floors from Cali Bamboo, energy conserving double pane windows, insulated attic, vertical blinds, and energy efficient lighting throughout.



There are fruiting trees on the property, a vegetable garden, rain water collection, the possibility gray water system, and compost. Also, a private back patio, great for summer BBQ's and washer and dryer hook ups.



The location has easy access to the freeways and is only 5 minutes to the beach, 10 to the airport and 15 to downtown. If you are looking for a great neighborhood, the beach without the hassle, chill bars and restaurants this house has it all. Rent is $2,495 plus same amount for the deposit due at signing for a year lease.

