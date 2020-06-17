All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

2050 Camino De La Reina

2050 Camino De La Reina · (760) 224-7586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2050 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Great Condo in River Colony in Mission Valley. Great location with close proximity to the trolley, shopping, beaches, colleges and be downtown within minutes. 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom on this entry level condo which is move in ready. Wrap around patio with views to the River and great building access to the pools, jacuzzi and workout room. Upgraded kitchen with an open flow make this one an easy decision. 2 spots in the secure underground parking garage. Call for an appointment today! No pets/No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Camino De La Reina have any available units?
2050 Camino De La Reina has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 Camino De La Reina have?
Some of 2050 Camino De La Reina's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Camino De La Reina currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Camino De La Reina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Camino De La Reina pet-friendly?
No, 2050 Camino De La Reina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2050 Camino De La Reina offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Camino De La Reina does offer parking.
Does 2050 Camino De La Reina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 Camino De La Reina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Camino De La Reina have a pool?
Yes, 2050 Camino De La Reina has a pool.
Does 2050 Camino De La Reina have accessible units?
No, 2050 Camino De La Reina does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Camino De La Reina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 Camino De La Reina has units with dishwashers.
