2050 Camino De La Reina

Great Condo in River Colony in Mission Valley. Great location with close proximity to the trolley, shopping, beaches, colleges and be downtown within minutes. 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom on this entry level condo which is move in ready. Wrap around patio with views to the River and great building access to the pools, jacuzzi and workout room. Upgraded kitchen with an open flow make this one an easy decision. 2 spots in the secure underground parking garage. Call for an appointment today! No pets/No smoking