San Diego, CA
2030 Cerrissa Ct #A
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

2030 Cerrissa Ct #A

2030 Cerrissa Court · No Longer Available
Location

2030 Cerrissa Court, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***Just Reduced!*** Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Two-Story Town home in Nestor - ***Just Reduced!*** Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Two-Story Town home in Nestor with attached garage and parking in Rancho de la Playa community features Brazilian Koa hardwood floor in living room, new neutral carpet up stairs and bedrooms and white tile throughout formal entryway, in kitchen, dining area and baths. Kitchen has white tile counter-tops, wood laminate cupboards and drawers and appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher and a new electric stove-oven is being installed. There is a spacious fenced backyard with patio and attached garage has a built-in workbench and a full-size washer and dryer. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has master bath with shower and updated vanity. Hall bath has tub-shower combination and there is a half-bath on first floor. Third bedroom is smaller with vaulted ceiling and small closet. Unit is also being freshly painted throughout. Located off of a cul-de-sac street near I-5 and Palm Avenue exit. Owner will allow two small pets with restrictions under 25lbs.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5298480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A have any available units?
2030 Cerrissa Ct #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A have?
Some of 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Cerrissa Ct #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A is pet friendly.
Does 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A offer parking?
Yes, 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A offers parking.
Does 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A have a pool?
No, 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A does not have a pool.
Does 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A have accessible units?
No, 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 Cerrissa Ct #A has units with dishwashers.
