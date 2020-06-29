2030 Cerrissa Ct #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***Just Reduced!*** Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Two-Story Town home in Nestor - ***Just Reduced!*** Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Two-Story Town home in Nestor with attached garage and parking in Rancho de la Playa community features Brazilian Koa hardwood floor in living room, new neutral carpet up stairs and bedrooms and white tile throughout formal entryway, in kitchen, dining area and baths. Kitchen has white tile counter-tops, wood laminate cupboards and drawers and appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher and a new electric stove-oven is being installed. There is a spacious fenced backyard with patio and attached garage has a built-in workbench and a full-size washer and dryer. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has master bath with shower and updated vanity. Hall bath has tub-shower combination and there is a half-bath on first floor. Third bedroom is smaller with vaulted ceiling and small closet. Unit is also being freshly painted throughout. Located off of a cul-de-sac street near I-5 and Palm Avenue exit. Owner will allow two small pets with restrictions under 25lbs.



