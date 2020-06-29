2021 Ocean View Boulevard

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath small cottage with new everything near downtown San Diego. Very close to central downtown, bus and trolley stops as well as the 5, 15 and 94 freeways. Remodeled kitchen includes new cabinets, quartz counters and new appliances. Hardwood vinyl flooring throughout. Remodeled bathroom includes new fixtures and custom cabinet. Recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Landlord pays water & trash. 425 square feet. No pets. No laundry. Parking only on street. Available Now.



**Qualifications**

$2900 monthly income, 675+ credit score, 3 years positive rental history. No bankruptcies or evictions. $1450 security deposit. 1 year lease minimum.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

