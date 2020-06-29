All apartments in San Diego
2021 Ocean View Boulevard

2021 Ocean View Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath small cottage with new everything near downtown San Diego. Very close to central downtown, bus and trolley stops as well as the 5, 15 and 94 freeways. Remodeled kitchen includes new cabinets, quartz counters and new appliances. Hardwood vinyl flooring throughout. Remodeled bathroom includes new fixtures and custom cabinet. Recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Landlord pays water & trash. 425 square feet. No pets. No laundry. Parking only on street. Available Now.

**Qualifications**
$2900 monthly income, 675+ credit score, 3 years positive rental history. No bankruptcies or evictions. $1450 security deposit. 1 year lease minimum.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

