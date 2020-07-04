1979 Avenida del Mexico 123

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym hot tub

2 bed&2bath condo inside private gated community - Property Id: 220206



- Clean, contemporary and modern private home located in the heart of San Diego. Minutes away from Imperial Beach, Close to the best restaurants and entertainment in San Diego's premier tourist destinations. This Centrally located gated luxury home is just 10 minutes away from the border, 15 minutes away from Downtown San Diego and relatively close to the San Diego Airport.

