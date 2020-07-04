All apartments in San Diego
Location

1979 Avenida Del Mexico, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
2 bed&2bath condo inside private gated community - Property Id: 220206

- Clean, contemporary and modern private home located in the heart of San Diego. Minutes away from Imperial Beach, Close to the best restaurants and entertainment in San Diego's premier tourist destinations. This Centrally located gated luxury home is just 10 minutes away from the border, 15 minutes away from Downtown San Diego and relatively close to the San Diego Airport.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220206
Property Id 220206

(RLNE5692907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 have any available units?
1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 have?
Some of 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 currently offering any rent specials?
1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 pet-friendly?
No, 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 offer parking?
No, 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 does not offer parking.
Does 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 have a pool?
No, 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 does not have a pool.
Does 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 have accessible units?
No, 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 does not have accessible units.
Does 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1979 Avenida del Mexico 123 has units with dishwashers.

