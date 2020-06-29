1944 State Street #1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Come check out this AMAZING Little Italy loft with expansive floor plan. One bedroom area is upstairs with an additional room downstairs that can be used as an office or creative space, along with kitchen and dining areas. No detail has been left untouched in this amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath modern Jonathan Segal loft. Upgraded flooring and neutral paint throughout. Secured gated entry and private off street parking garage. This is a true gem of a property that features modern architecture, incredible location, and entertainment all within steps of your front door. Call Elite Real Estate to schedule a showing today! 619-371-5688

Amazing Loft at the Heart of Little Italy Welcome to this amazing 3 story loft designed by award winning architect Jonathan Segal. Located in Downtown Little Italy, one of San Diego best urban neighborhood. This home offers a one of a kind living with access to the best restaurants, entertainment, & nightlife San Diego has to offer. Inside you will enjoy a wonderful modern 2 bed/1 bath unit futures spectacular 18ft floor to ceiling windows a unique 200sf rooftop birdcage with sunrise to sunset views.