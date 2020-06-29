All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1944 State Street #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1944 State Street #1
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

1944 State Street #1

1944 State Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Little Italy
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1944 State Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come check out this AMAZING Little Italy loft with expansive floor plan. One bedroom area is upstairs with an additional room downstairs that can be used as an office or creative space, along with kitchen and dining areas. No detail has been left untouched in this amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath modern Jonathan Segal loft. Upgraded flooring and neutral paint throughout. Secured gated entry and private off street parking garage. This is a true gem of a property that features modern architecture, incredible location, and entertainment all within steps of your front door. Call Elite Real Estate to schedule a showing today! 619-371-5688
Amazing Loft at the Heart of Little Italy Welcome to this amazing 3 story loft designed by award winning architect Jonathan Segal. Located in Downtown Little Italy, one of San Diego best urban neighborhood. This home offers a one of a kind living with access to the best restaurants, entertainment, & nightlife San Diego has to offer. Inside you will enjoy a wonderful modern 2 bed/1 bath unit futures spectacular 18ft floor to ceiling windows a unique 200sf rooftop birdcage with sunrise to sunset views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 State Street #1 have any available units?
1944 State Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 State Street #1 have?
Some of 1944 State Street #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 State Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1944 State Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 State Street #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1944 State Street #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1944 State Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1944 State Street #1 offers parking.
Does 1944 State Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 State Street #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 State Street #1 have a pool?
No, 1944 State Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1944 State Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 1944 State Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 State Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1944 State Street #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University