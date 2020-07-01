18880 Caminito Cantilena

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Rare Vista Del Lago home available for rent. Arguably one of the best locations in the development. This detached home offers the peace and quiet of a park-like setting with overflow parking next to the 2-car garage. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and two separate living areas, your family will have plenty of room to relax. Enjoy rich amenities and an amazing location in this resort-style development, one of RB's best. Sparkling pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center, bbq's, and more!