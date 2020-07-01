All apartments in San Diego
18880 Caminito Cantilena

18880 Caminito Cantilena · No Longer Available
Location

18880 Caminito Cantilena, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Rare Vista Del Lago home available for rent. Arguably one of the best locations in the development. This detached home offers the peace and quiet of a park-like setting with overflow parking next to the 2-car garage. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and two separate living areas, your family will have plenty of room to relax. Enjoy rich amenities and an amazing location in this resort-style development, one of RB's best. Sparkling pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center, bbq's, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18880 Caminito Cantilena have any available units?
18880 Caminito Cantilena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18880 Caminito Cantilena have?
Some of 18880 Caminito Cantilena's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18880 Caminito Cantilena currently offering any rent specials?
18880 Caminito Cantilena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18880 Caminito Cantilena pet-friendly?
No, 18880 Caminito Cantilena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18880 Caminito Cantilena offer parking?
Yes, 18880 Caminito Cantilena offers parking.
Does 18880 Caminito Cantilena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18880 Caminito Cantilena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18880 Caminito Cantilena have a pool?
Yes, 18880 Caminito Cantilena has a pool.
Does 18880 Caminito Cantilena have accessible units?
No, 18880 Caminito Cantilena does not have accessible units.
Does 18880 Caminito Cantilena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18880 Caminito Cantilena has units with dishwashers.

