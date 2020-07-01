18880 Caminito Cantilena

Amenities
Rare Vista Del Lago home available for rent. Arguably one of the best locations in the development. This detached home offers the peace and quiet of a park-like setting with overflow parking next to the 2-car garage. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and two separate living areas, your family will have plenty of room to relax. Enjoy rich amenities and an amazing location in this resort-style development, one of RB's best. Sparkling pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center, bbq's, and more!