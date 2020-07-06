18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116

Amenities

Beautiful 2B/2BA w/ Patio, Washer/Dryer & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in the Morada community in Rancho Bernardo. This ground floor condo features approximately 1150 SF of living space over one level. Spacious living room features tile flooring throughout w/ cozy fireplace, and access to patio. Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel stove & microwave, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Dual master bedrooms each with walk-in closet and attached bathroom. Upgraded bathroom features large vanity w/ granite counter tops, & custom shower w/ tile accents. Community features: Pool, spa, fitness center, & clubhouse! Gas or electric BBQ only.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2170

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: yes

PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one pet under 30lbs



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gTJFSQaZsU



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Bernardo

- FLOORING: Tile, carpet

- PARKING: 1 covered space in carport

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash

- YARD: patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1993



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: HOA charges $50 to obtain pool key

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



