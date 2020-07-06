All apartments in San Diego
18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116

18812 Caminito Cantilena · No Longer Available
Location

18812 Caminito Cantilena, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2B/2BA w/ Patio, Washer/Dryer & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in the Morada community in Rancho Bernardo. This ground floor condo features approximately 1150 SF of living space over one level. Spacious living room features tile flooring throughout w/ cozy fireplace, and access to patio. Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel stove & microwave, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Dual master bedrooms each with walk-in closet and attached bathroom. Upgraded bathroom features large vanity w/ granite counter tops, & custom shower w/ tile accents. Community features: Pool, spa, fitness center, & clubhouse! Gas or electric BBQ only.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2170
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: yes
PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one pet under 30lbs

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gTJFSQaZsU

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Bernardo
- FLOORING: Tile, carpet
- PARKING: 1 covered space in carport
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash
- YARD: patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1993

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: HOA charges $50 to obtain pool key
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5191141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 have any available units?
18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 have?
Some of 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 currently offering any rent specials?
18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 is pet friendly.
Does 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 offer parking?
Yes, 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 offers parking.
Does 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 have a pool?
Yes, 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 has a pool.
Does 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 have accessible units?
No, 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 does not have accessible units.
Does 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116 does not have units with dishwashers.

