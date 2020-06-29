All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89

18741 Caminito Pasadero · No Longer Available
Location

18741 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 Available 11/08/19 ***NEW LISTING: Updated 3 bedroom/2.5 in Bernardo Vista Del Lago!*** - Great location in gated Bernardo Vista del Lago, this beautifully maintained home has been updated with newer cabinetry in the kitchen, laminate flooring throughout downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Kitchen with center island is adjacent to family room with fireplace and slider out to fenced patio and side yard. Master Suite with built-in shelving, walk in closet, dual vanities, walk in shower and soaking tub. Secondary bedrooms have mirrored closets and loft at the top of the stairs is perfect for an in-home office, homework station or craft center. Indoor laundry with washer/dryer included. Small to medium pet negotiable with additional deposit.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4396528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 have any available units?
18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 have?
Some of 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 currently offering any rent specials?
18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 is pet friendly.
Does 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 offer parking?
No, 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 does not offer parking.
Does 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 have a pool?
Yes, 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 has a pool.
Does 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 have accessible units?
No, 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 does not have accessible units.
Does 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89 does not have units with dishwashers.

