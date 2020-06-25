All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17935 Caminito Pinero #273
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

17935 Caminito Pinero #273

17935 Caminito Pinero · No Longer Available
Location

17935 Caminito Pinero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
17935 Caminito Pinero #273 Available 04/27/19 Bright Second Floor Condo - Upper extra-large air conditioned nicely upgraded with new plush tweed carpet, custom neutral paint and Corian counter tops. Kitchen includes all appliances: refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave and full size stackable washer/dryer in unit. With over 800 square feet, this unit has a large living room with vaulted ceiling and extra-large bedroom with very large walk-in closet with closet system and small coat closet, as well as linen storage, updated bath with tub/shower combo and large balcony with storage closet and view of trees. Complex has lush landscaping, 2 pools, spa, exercise facility, tennis courts and visitor parking. 1 covered and 1 uncovered parking come with this unit. pets welcome!

(RLNE2044765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

