17817 Valladares Dr.

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage pool tennis court

Sweet 3BR, 2BA Single Story Ranch in Rancho Bernardo - Single Story Ranch in West Rancho Bernardo, close to Community Center and shopping. New paint, new laminate wood-look, waterproof floors, new baseboards, new lighting fixtures. 2 Car Garage. Includes Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Microwave. New blinds. Granite kitchen counters. Large pantry. Solar panels mean low electric bills! Gardener included. Pets OK with $250.00 deposit per pet. No aggressive breeds. Poway Schools.



To be sent rental criteria, links to a virtual tour and notifications of showings you can visit our website and fill out a Guest Card at:



www.SDRentalProperties.com,



Navigate to the property, click Details, click Contact Us and fill out the guest card. It is advisable to know your credit scores before applying. Minimum Screening Criteria for all adult residents Are:



Minimum Experian FICO 2 score 680+

No more than 10% negative credit lines

Minimum verifiable household income 2.5 x the monthly Rent

No evictions, No criminal



