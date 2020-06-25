All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17817 Valladares Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17817 Valladares Dr.
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

17817 Valladares Dr.

17817 Valladares Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17817 Valladares Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Sweet 3BR, 2BA Single Story Ranch in Rancho Bernardo - Single Story Ranch in West Rancho Bernardo, close to Community Center and shopping. New paint, new laminate wood-look, waterproof floors, new baseboards, new lighting fixtures. 2 Car Garage. Includes Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Microwave. New blinds. Granite kitchen counters. Large pantry. Solar panels mean low electric bills! Gardener included. Pets OK with $250.00 deposit per pet. No aggressive breeds. Poway Schools.

To be sent rental criteria, links to a virtual tour and notifications of showings you can visit our website and fill out a Guest Card at:

www.SDRentalProperties.com,

Navigate to the property, click Details, click Contact Us and fill out the guest card. It is advisable to know your credit scores before applying. Minimum Screening Criteria for all adult residents Are:

Minimum Experian FICO 2 score 680+
No more than 10% negative credit lines
Minimum verifiable household income 2.5 x the monthly Rent
No evictions, No criminal

(RLNE5010459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17817 Valladares Dr. have any available units?
17817 Valladares Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17817 Valladares Dr. have?
Some of 17817 Valladares Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17817 Valladares Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17817 Valladares Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17817 Valladares Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17817 Valladares Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 17817 Valladares Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 17817 Valladares Dr. offers parking.
Does 17817 Valladares Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17817 Valladares Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17817 Valladares Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 17817 Valladares Dr. has a pool.
Does 17817 Valladares Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17817 Valladares Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17817 Valladares Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17817 Valladares Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University