All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1780 Kettner Blvd. #701
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1780 Kettner Blvd. #701

1780 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Harborview
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1780 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Little Italy - 2 HUGE balconies with water and city views! - This spacious 7th floor corner features brand new dark hard wood floors throughout, 2 over-sized balconies looking south west with bay, bridge and water views! Looking down on one of San Diego's finest neighborhoods, Little Italy, this condo is ready for move in now! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom floorplan with master bed/bath combo including large walk in closet and access to one of the large balconies from the master bedroom. 2 large premium side by side parking spaces included. Doma building features a Gym, Jacuzzi and top floor lounge deck with BBQs overlooking the San Diego bay.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5400847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 have any available units?
1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 have?
Some of 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 pet-friendly?
No, 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 offer parking?
Yes, 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 offers parking.
Does 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 have a pool?
No, 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 does not have a pool.
Does 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 have accessible units?
No, 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 Kettner Blvd. #701 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University