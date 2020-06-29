1780 Kettner Blvd. #701

Amenities

Little Italy - 2 HUGE balconies with water and city views! - This spacious 7th floor corner features brand new dark hard wood floors throughout, 2 over-sized balconies looking south west with bay, bridge and water views! Looking down on one of San Diego's finest neighborhoods, Little Italy, this condo is ready for move in now! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom floorplan with master bed/bath combo including large walk in closet and access to one of the large balconies from the master bedroom. 2 large premium side by side parking spaces included. Doma building features a Gym, Jacuzzi and top floor lounge deck with BBQs overlooking the San Diego bay.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5400847)