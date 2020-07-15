All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

17782 Azucar Way

17782 Azucar Way · No Longer Available
Location

17782 Azucar Way, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
RANCHO BERNARDO - 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Home. AVAILABLE 01/14/2020. - FEATURES: 17782 Azucar Way, San Diego CA 92127. Rental amount is $3,200. This property is available 01/14/2020. Located in Rancho Bernardo on the West side of 15, this single-story home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,808 square feet and a 2-car attached garage. Formal living room and dining room with wet bar and vaulted ceilings. Large eat-in kitchen features tile floors, stainless-steel appliances (except refrigerator is white), granite counters and wood cabinets. Family room off kitchen with fireplace. Tile floors in entry, kitchen, baths, and laundry room. Neutral carpet throughout remainder of the home. Ceiling fans throughout. Large master suite with bay window, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, dual sinks, shower and large tub. Laundry room with washer and dryer (left as a courtesy and will be removed if they fail). Large covered patio in easy maintained backyard. Gardner is included.

Rancho Bernardo is a nice community in the City of San Diego. Close to 15 Freeway with easy access. Located in the Award-Winning Poway Unified School District. Close to schools, shopping and transportation.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are left as a courtesy and owner will not repair if they fail..

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash. Owner Pays for: Gardener.

PET POLICY: No pets allowed.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5459749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17782 Azucar Way have any available units?
17782 Azucar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17782 Azucar Way have?
Some of 17782 Azucar Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17782 Azucar Way currently offering any rent specials?
17782 Azucar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17782 Azucar Way pet-friendly?
No, 17782 Azucar Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17782 Azucar Way offer parking?
Yes, 17782 Azucar Way offers parking.
Does 17782 Azucar Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17782 Azucar Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17782 Azucar Way have a pool?
No, 17782 Azucar Way does not have a pool.
Does 17782 Azucar Way have accessible units?
No, 17782 Azucar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17782 Azucar Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17782 Azucar Way has units with dishwashers.
