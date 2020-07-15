Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

RANCHO BERNARDO - 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Home. AVAILABLE 01/14/2020. - FEATURES: 17782 Azucar Way, San Diego CA 92127. Rental amount is $3,200. This property is available 01/14/2020. Located in Rancho Bernardo on the West side of 15, this single-story home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,808 square feet and a 2-car attached garage. Formal living room and dining room with wet bar and vaulted ceilings. Large eat-in kitchen features tile floors, stainless-steel appliances (except refrigerator is white), granite counters and wood cabinets. Family room off kitchen with fireplace. Tile floors in entry, kitchen, baths, and laundry room. Neutral carpet throughout remainder of the home. Ceiling fans throughout. Large master suite with bay window, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, dual sinks, shower and large tub. Laundry room with washer and dryer (left as a courtesy and will be removed if they fail). Large covered patio in easy maintained backyard. Gardner is included.



Rancho Bernardo is a nice community in the City of San Diego. Close to 15 Freeway with easy access. Located in the Award-Winning Poway Unified School District. Close to schools, shopping and transportation.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are left as a courtesy and owner will not repair if they fail..



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash. Owner Pays for: Gardener.



PET POLICY: No pets allowed.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



