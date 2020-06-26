All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

17434 Fairlie Road

17434 Fairlie Road · No Longer Available
Location

17434 Fairlie Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3BD 3BA Townhouse in Rancho Bernardo - Playmor Community - ***COMING SOON***

Lovely 3BD 3BA Townhouse (end unit) with 1 Car Garage. This is a lovely unit with 1 full size bedroom and bath located downstairs. Vaulted ceiling in living area with fireplace. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer and 1 assigned parking spot. Community Pool/Spa
Close to I-15, Library, shopping and dining.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

LBX

(RLNE3261608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17434 Fairlie Road have any available units?
17434 Fairlie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17434 Fairlie Road have?
Some of 17434 Fairlie Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17434 Fairlie Road currently offering any rent specials?
17434 Fairlie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17434 Fairlie Road pet-friendly?
No, 17434 Fairlie Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17434 Fairlie Road offer parking?
Yes, 17434 Fairlie Road offers parking.
Does 17434 Fairlie Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17434 Fairlie Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17434 Fairlie Road have a pool?
Yes, 17434 Fairlie Road has a pool.
Does 17434 Fairlie Road have accessible units?
No, 17434 Fairlie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17434 Fairlie Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17434 Fairlie Road has units with dishwashers.
