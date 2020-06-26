17434 Fairlie Road

Amenities

3BD 3BA Townhouse in Rancho Bernardo - Playmor Community - ***COMING SOON***



Lovely 3BD 3BA Townhouse (end unit) with 1 Car Garage. This is a lovely unit with 1 full size bedroom and bath located downstairs. Vaulted ceiling in living area with fireplace. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer and 1 assigned parking spot. Community Pool/Spa

Close to I-15, Library, shopping and dining.



Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

CAL-BRE# 01426440



LBX



(RLNE3261608)