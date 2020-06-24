17430 Plaza Fiel

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful Oaks North 55+ Community, single level detached 2 bedroom 2 bath home with an attached 2+ car garage with room for a golf cart. - Beautiful Oaks North 55+ Community, single level detached 2 bedroom 2 bath home with an attached 2+ car garage with room for a golf cart. Updated to include dual-pane Milgard windows, new kitchen, carpet and tile, attic insulation, central vacuum system, designer drapes and shades, designer front door, artificial turf, central forced air-conditioning & heating. Appliances include oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Wired for Directv/ADT Security as well as a soft water system. Enjoy gorgeous views of hills and sunsets from a fenced backyard on your covered and tiled patio. Many activities and golf associated with the Oaks North Community Center. No pets nor smokers. HOA and weekly Gardener paid by Owner. Utilities to be paid for by the Tenant. To view this property please call (do not text) Norm @ (619) 249-7491.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4729779)