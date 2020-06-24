All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17430 Plaza Fiel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17430 Plaza Fiel
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

17430 Plaza Fiel

17430 Plaza Fiel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17430 Plaza Fiel, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful Oaks North 55+ Community, single level detached 2 bedroom 2 bath home with an attached 2+ car garage with room for a golf cart. - Beautiful Oaks North 55+ Community, single level detached 2 bedroom 2 bath home with an attached 2+ car garage with room for a golf cart. Updated to include dual-pane Milgard windows, new kitchen, carpet and tile, attic insulation, central vacuum system, designer drapes and shades, designer front door, artificial turf, central forced air-conditioning & heating. Appliances include oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Wired for Directv/ADT Security as well as a soft water system. Enjoy gorgeous views of hills and sunsets from a fenced backyard on your covered and tiled patio. Many activities and golf associated with the Oaks North Community Center. No pets nor smokers. HOA and weekly Gardener paid by Owner. Utilities to be paid for by the Tenant. To view this property please call (do not text) Norm @ (619) 249-7491.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4729779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17430 Plaza Fiel have any available units?
17430 Plaza Fiel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17430 Plaza Fiel have?
Some of 17430 Plaza Fiel's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17430 Plaza Fiel currently offering any rent specials?
17430 Plaza Fiel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17430 Plaza Fiel pet-friendly?
No, 17430 Plaza Fiel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17430 Plaza Fiel offer parking?
Yes, 17430 Plaza Fiel offers parking.
Does 17430 Plaza Fiel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17430 Plaza Fiel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17430 Plaza Fiel have a pool?
No, 17430 Plaza Fiel does not have a pool.
Does 17430 Plaza Fiel have accessible units?
No, 17430 Plaza Fiel does not have accessible units.
Does 17430 Plaza Fiel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17430 Plaza Fiel has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University