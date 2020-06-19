All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1738 Reed Avenue B

1738 Reed Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1738 Reed Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome home to your Paradise in the trees! BRAND NEW Remodel!, Extra Long Tandem Garage, 3 Balconies, Spa - BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BRAND NEW LUXURY REMODEL! Located on a quiet, tree-lined street, this multilevel home is nestled behind lush landscaping, tall trees, creeping ferns that combine to create complete privacy. Relax and enjoy the wonderful San Diego outdoors on one of the THREE LARGE BALCONIES and the sunset Peek OCEAN VIEW from the top floor large private balcony off the master suite!

The remodeled upstairs master bathroom suite offers double sinks, built in linen storage closet, and skylight! This master bathroom suite can be accessed from both rooms with separate entrances. The upstairs 2nd bedroom offers a junior bathroom suite! Each room enjoys mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans, and views of the lush landscape that create a personal oasis! Unwind and enjoy the sunrise and sunsets from your master bedroom balcony!

Brand new state of the art LED lighting throughout. A kitchen renovated by a chef for a chef to enjoy! Enjoy top of the line stainless steel appliance package and gorgeous granite countertops and an extra large, deep kitchen sink!

Fabulous dining area, open floor plan to the kitchen, and the large private balcony make this a very special home for entertaining or enjoying a quiet meal with the large sliding door to the balcony open to the wonderful San Diego weather.

The abundance of windows and skylights bring the outdoors in. And with the thoughtful remodeling, all new modern conveniences are blended seamlessly with the original charm of the home. Curl up in front of the fireplace or step out onto your living room balcony to unwind and relax!

This home is unique in every way. Relax in the beautiful SPA or enjoy the soothing environment of lush landscape and mature leafy green trees. It feels like a luxury tree house, and is just a few blocks to the BEACH. Easy access in and out of Pacific Beach to get you to any part of San Diego.

The detached TWO CAR GARAGE has easy access from the wide clean alley and a private interior access door to the courtyard right at your front door. This HUGE garage provides plenty of room for two cars plus storage for all the wonderful beach and outdoor gear that life in San Diego brings.

This beautiful newly remodeled property will not last long. Ready for you to move in on December 1st to enjoy your completely NEW HOME for the holidays.

Unfurnished long-term rental property.
Lease length: 18 MONTHS, with option for 12 month renewals.

Qualified applicants will have excellent credit, rental history and combined gross household income of at least 3x monthly rent. This property does not accept guarantors. Residents must carry renter's insurance.

One SMALL, well trained, dog will be considered with additional pet security deposit and monthly pet fee.

For information and to schedule a showing please call 619-800-6567

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5338088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 Reed Avenue B have any available units?
1738 Reed Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 Reed Avenue B have?
Some of 1738 Reed Avenue B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 Reed Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Reed Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Reed Avenue B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1738 Reed Avenue B is pet friendly.
Does 1738 Reed Avenue B offer parking?
Yes, 1738 Reed Avenue B offers parking.
Does 1738 Reed Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 Reed Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Reed Avenue B have a pool?
No, 1738 Reed Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 1738 Reed Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 1738 Reed Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Reed Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 Reed Avenue B does not have units with dishwashers.

