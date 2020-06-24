1735 Rowan St

Amenities

in unit laundry new construction recently renovated refrigerator

Gorgeous 5 bedroom house with 3 bath - This is a great 5 bedroom house!

If you love space, you will love this house

The exceptionally big yard is like a private park for your family

Owner had great care of the yard and planted with variety fruit trees



All bedrooms are in good size and shape

Easy to fit in furniture

None of the master bedroom in the area can compare ours



This gorgeous house offers tons of updated items.

Kitchen, bathrooms, flooring ...

Better than new constructions!



Excellent location

Elementary school is just right next door

Located in the quiet pocket area in San Diego

With easy access to freeways and shopping area nearby



You have to come and check it out

You will be impressed by this gorgeous house



PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!

858-715-0688



(RLNE3402525)