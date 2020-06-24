All apartments in San Diego
1735 Rowan St

1735 Rowan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Rowan Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Gorgeous 5 bedroom house with 3 bath - This is a great 5 bedroom house!
If you love space, you will love this house
The exceptionally big yard is like a private park for your family
Owner had great care of the yard and planted with variety fruit trees

All bedrooms are in good size and shape
Easy to fit in furniture
None of the master bedroom in the area can compare ours

This gorgeous house offers tons of updated items.
Kitchen, bathrooms, flooring ...
Better than new constructions!

Excellent location
Elementary school is just right next door
Located in the quiet pocket area in San Diego
With easy access to freeways and shopping area nearby

You have to come and check it out
You will be impressed by this gorgeous house

PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!
858-715-0688

(RLNE3402525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Rowan St have any available units?
1735 Rowan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Rowan St have?
Some of 1735 Rowan St's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Rowan St currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Rowan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Rowan St pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Rowan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1735 Rowan St offer parking?
No, 1735 Rowan St does not offer parking.
Does 1735 Rowan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Rowan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Rowan St have a pool?
No, 1735 Rowan St does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Rowan St have accessible units?
No, 1735 Rowan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Rowan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Rowan St does not have units with dishwashers.

