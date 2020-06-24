1735 Rowan St

Amenities
Gorgeous 5 bedroom house with 3 bath - This is a great 5 bedroom house!
If you love space, you will love this house
The exceptionally big yard is like a private park for your family
Owner had great care of the yard and planted with variety fruit trees
All bedrooms are in good size and shape
Easy to fit in furniture
None of the master bedroom in the area can compare ours
This gorgeous house offers tons of updated items.
Kitchen, bathrooms, flooring ...
Better than new constructions!
Excellent location
Elementary school is just right next door
Located in the quiet pocket area in San Diego
With easy access to freeways and shopping area nearby
You have to come and check it out
You will be impressed by this gorgeous house
PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!
858-715-0688
(RLNE3402525)