17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208

17189 West Bernardo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17189 West Bernardo Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 Available 03/21/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Unit in Wateridge- Rancho Bernardo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit features granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceiling in living room. Dining room off of kitchen. Sliding glass door from living room leads to balcony with laundry closet. Washer dryer and fridge included. Master bedroom has its own attached master bath. Parking area is gated with 2 dedicated parking spots. Complex features pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Numerous ponds and water features throughout the complex. Close to eateries and shops.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE3689277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 have any available units?
17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 have?
Some of 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 currently offering any rent specials?
17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 pet-friendly?
No, 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 offer parking?
Yes, 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 offers parking.
Does 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 have a pool?
Yes, 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 has a pool.
Does 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 have accessible units?
No, 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 does not have units with dishwashers.

