17189 W. Bernardo Dr. Unit 208 Available 03/21/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Unit in Wateridge- Rancho Bernardo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit features granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceiling in living room. Dining room off of kitchen. Sliding glass door from living room leads to balcony with laundry closet. Washer dryer and fridge included. Master bedroom has its own attached master bath. Parking area is gated with 2 dedicated parking spots. Complex features pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Numerous ponds and water features throughout the complex. Close to eateries and shops.



