17071-B Bernardo Center Dr.

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

**OPEN for VIEWING: Saturday, 2/16 11:15am-12 noon** - OPEN HOUSE: This Saturday, February 16th from 11:15am to 12 noon



This immaculate 2bd/1.5ba condo in Bernardo Villas is conveniently located and close to all. Beautiful golf course views from the screened porch off of the living room. Includes washer/dryer, refrigerator. Trash and water utilities included. Access to Bernardo Swim & Tennis Club. Pet friendly, small pets under 20 lbs negotiable with additional deposit. Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



