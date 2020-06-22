All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17071-B Bernardo Center Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17071-B Bernardo Center Dr.

17071 Bernardo Center Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17071 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
**OPEN for VIEWING: Saturday, 2/16 11:15am-12 noon** - OPEN HOUSE: This Saturday, February 16th from 11:15am to 12 noon

This immaculate 2bd/1.5ba condo in Bernardo Villas is conveniently located and close to all. Beautiful golf course views from the screened porch off of the living room. Includes washer/dryer, refrigerator. Trash and water utilities included. Access to Bernardo Swim & Tennis Club. Pet friendly, small pets under 20 lbs negotiable with additional deposit. Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on www.WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4657705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. have any available units?
17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. have?
Some of 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. offer parking?
No, 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. has a pool.
Does 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17071-B Bernardo Center Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University