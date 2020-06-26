16770 Pinata Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Ranch Bernardo, 7Oaks, 55 and over community 3/2 2 car garage. - Hard to find, three bedroom home, has, two en-suite separate baths. Large living room , separate dining area plus breakfast nook. Two car garage leads directly into the house, room in garage for your own full size washer and dryer.

Private yard, landlord provides gardener. Very neutral throughout, you provide your own splash of color - freshly painted and clean.

7Oaks Community Center, membership included.

This home will rent quickly!!



Call or text Property Manager, Susan Miller, 858.945.2360, to request a tour. Note, it is a 55 and older community!!!



(RLNE4980870)