San Diego, CA
16770 Pinata Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

16770 Pinata Drive

16770 Pinata Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16770 Pinata Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Ranch Bernardo, 7Oaks, 55 and over community 3/2 2 car garage. - Hard to find, three bedroom home, has, two en-suite separate baths. Large living room , separate dining area plus breakfast nook. Two car garage leads directly into the house, room in garage for your own full size washer and dryer.
Private yard, landlord provides gardener. Very neutral throughout, you provide your own splash of color - freshly painted and clean.
7Oaks Community Center, membership included.
This home will rent quickly!!

Call or text Property Manager, Susan Miller, 858.945.2360, to request a tour. Note, it is a 55 and older community!!!

(RLNE4980870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16770 Pinata Drive have any available units?
16770 Pinata Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 16770 Pinata Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16770 Pinata Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16770 Pinata Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16770 Pinata Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16770 Pinata Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16770 Pinata Drive offers parking.
Does 16770 Pinata Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16770 Pinata Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16770 Pinata Drive have a pool?
No, 16770 Pinata Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16770 Pinata Drive have accessible units?
No, 16770 Pinata Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16770 Pinata Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16770 Pinata Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16770 Pinata Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16770 Pinata Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
