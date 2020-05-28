All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:25 AM

16751 Callado Court

16751 Callado Court · No Longer Available
Location

16751 Callado Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***55+ Retirement Community : Must be 55 or older***

Remodeled Seven Oaks Home for Rent located in a cul-de-sac with a Peaceful Backyard, Covered Patio, and a 2 car garage. Home has a new roof & SOLAR!!! All new Dual Paned Windows, Easy care Grey toned Flooring, Bathrooms, Kitchen, Paint, & Baseboards. Spacious Galley Kitchen with Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Range/Oven, Microwave, & Refrigerator with Ice Maker. Plenty of cabinetry, including space for trash or recycling plus extensive prep area on Granite Countertops, Bathrooms have updated cabinetry, sinks, faucets, shower doors, & shower tiles extending to ceiling. Come enjoy the joys of senior living in a relaxed community belonging to the Seven Oaks Community Club. Enjoy the wonderful amenities with opportunities for social activities & a variety of clubs. They offer a spacious Clubhouse, heated swimming pool, library, shuffleboard courts, auditorium and various meeting rooms. The grounds are well cared for with gardens and shade trees interspersed. New tenant will be responsible for the transfer fee and age verification to obtain membership to this club.

****Disclaimer: At least one resident must be 55+ to live in the Seven Oaks community and all other residents must be at least 45 years of age or qualify under one of the exceptions. Other exceptions and rules can be found on the website. For more information, go to: http://7oaksrb.com.****

For a showing, please reply with the answer to the following questions:

Who is looking to move?
Why are you moving?
How is your credit?
Do you or other proposed applicant smoke?
Do you have pets? If so, what type & size.
When are you willing to start a new lease?
When is the best time for you to preview the property?
What is your best contact number?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16751 Callado Court have any available units?
16751 Callado Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16751 Callado Court have?
Some of 16751 Callado Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16751 Callado Court currently offering any rent specials?
16751 Callado Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16751 Callado Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16751 Callado Court is pet friendly.
Does 16751 Callado Court offer parking?
Yes, 16751 Callado Court offers parking.
Does 16751 Callado Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16751 Callado Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16751 Callado Court have a pool?
Yes, 16751 Callado Court has a pool.
Does 16751 Callado Court have accessible units?
No, 16751 Callado Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16751 Callado Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16751 Callado Court has units with dishwashers.
