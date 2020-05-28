16751 Callado Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***55+ Retirement Community : Must be 55 or older***



Remodeled Seven Oaks Home for Rent located in a cul-de-sac with a Peaceful Backyard, Covered Patio, and a 2 car garage. Home has a new roof & SOLAR!!! All new Dual Paned Windows, Easy care Grey toned Flooring, Bathrooms, Kitchen, Paint, & Baseboards. Spacious Galley Kitchen with Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Range/Oven, Microwave, & Refrigerator with Ice Maker. Plenty of cabinetry, including space for trash or recycling plus extensive prep area on Granite Countertops, Bathrooms have updated cabinetry, sinks, faucets, shower doors, & shower tiles extending to ceiling. Come enjoy the joys of senior living in a relaxed community belonging to the Seven Oaks Community Club. Enjoy the wonderful amenities with opportunities for social activities & a variety of clubs. They offer a spacious Clubhouse, heated swimming pool, library, shuffleboard courts, auditorium and various meeting rooms. The grounds are well cared for with gardens and shade trees interspersed. New tenant will be responsible for the transfer fee and age verification to obtain membership to this club.



****Disclaimer: At least one resident must be 55+ to live in the Seven Oaks community and all other residents must be at least 45 years of age or qualify under one of the exceptions. Other exceptions and rules can be found on the website. For more information, go to: http://7oaksrb.com.****



For a showing, please reply with the answer to the following questions:



Who is looking to move?

Why are you moving?

How is your credit?

Do you or other proposed applicant smoke?

Do you have pets? If so, what type & size.

When are you willing to start a new lease?

When is the best time for you to preview the property?

What is your best contact number?