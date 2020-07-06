All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 16543 Felice Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16543 Felice Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:42 PM

16543 Felice Drive

16543 Felice Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16543 Felice Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two bedroom two bathroom home in Seven Oaks 55+ community. Large living area, kitchen, dining room and den/office. An additional bonus room was built off of the office as well. Fresh paint and hard-scape flooring throughout home. Stackable washer and dryer included. The home also has an attached garage.

Seven Oaks is a large 55+ community.This well-established active adult neighborhood boasts an impressive community center where residents stay physically and socially active. The community center within Seven Oaks provides a balance between indoor and outdoor amenities, allowing residents to pursue hobbies and take advantage of the beautiful Southern California climate.

Pets allowed with pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16543 Felice Drive have any available units?
16543 Felice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16543 Felice Drive have?
Some of 16543 Felice Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16543 Felice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16543 Felice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16543 Felice Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16543 Felice Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16543 Felice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16543 Felice Drive offers parking.
Does 16543 Felice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16543 Felice Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16543 Felice Drive have a pool?
No, 16543 Felice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16543 Felice Drive have accessible units?
No, 16543 Felice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16543 Felice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16543 Felice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University