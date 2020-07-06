16543 Felice Drive

Amenities
Two bedroom two bathroom home in Seven Oaks 55+ community. Large living area, kitchen, dining room and den/office. An additional bonus room was built off of the office as well. Fresh paint and hard-scape flooring throughout home. Stackable washer and dryer included. The home also has an attached garage.
Seven Oaks is a large 55+ community.This well-established active adult neighborhood boasts an impressive community center where residents stay physically and socially active. The community center within Seven Oaks provides a balance between indoor and outdoor amenities, allowing residents to pursue hobbies and take advantage of the beautiful Southern California climate.
Pets allowed with pet rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.