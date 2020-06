Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Harbor Vista gated community, 10 minutes from downtown San Diego! Includes updated kitchen and bathroom and laundry on-site. Close to great shopping and easy access to the 94, 805, and 5. Available for June 1st move in. All pets allowed with a deposit. Rent is $1,650/mo with a $1,500 security deposit.



Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.