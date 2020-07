Amenities

Hillcrest/Balboa Park Mid-century Urban Oasis! Beautiful 2 BR, 1.5 BA spacious home located in a quiet residential area of Hillcrest near Balboa Park. Walk to great restaurants, theater, museums, and the zoo. The home has a stone fireplace in the living room, floor to ceiling windows overlooking a private covered patio, porcelain tile floors, central heat and air conditioning, washer/dryer, and an attached two car garage. This home is also available furnished for $3,950 per month.