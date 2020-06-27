Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

16250 Veridian Circle Available 05/21/20 Like NEW Gated Town Home 3 BD/2.5 BA w/Bonus and Attached Garage, Balcony, A/C - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWINGS! Move-in Early May-June 1.

Please do NOT disturb the occupants. Thank you!



This Gated, gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home is like BRAND NEW!



Largest model in the community with an upstairs bonus room and balcony.



Central A/C and ceiling fans throughout!



Wood laminate floors throughout. SS Appliances, Fridge, washer and dryer included!



Large laundry room located upstairs near bedrooms for convenience.



Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with marble floors, marble double-vanity, marble edge soaking tub and glass walled shower. Master closet is a very large walk-in.



In-home water purification system requires no maintenance.



Two car attached garage. Small pet allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit. Security Deposit of 1.5x rent.



Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing:



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management



(RLNE5038203)