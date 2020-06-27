All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 16250 Veridian Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16250 Veridian Circle
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

16250 Veridian Circle

16250 Veridian Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16250 Veridian Cir, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
16250 Veridian Circle Available 05/21/20 Like NEW Gated Town Home 3 BD/2.5 BA w/Bonus and Attached Garage, Balcony, A/C - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWINGS! Move-in Early May-June 1.
Please do NOT disturb the occupants. Thank you!

This Gated, gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home is like BRAND NEW!

Largest model in the community with an upstairs bonus room and balcony.

Central A/C and ceiling fans throughout!

Wood laminate floors throughout. SS Appliances, Fridge, washer and dryer included!

Large laundry room located upstairs near bedrooms for convenience.

Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with marble floors, marble double-vanity, marble edge soaking tub and glass walled shower. Master closet is a very large walk-in.

In-home water purification system requires no maintenance.

Two car attached garage. Small pet allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit. Security Deposit of 1.5x rent.

Please do NOT disturb the occupants. Thank you!

Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing:

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE5038203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16250 Veridian Circle have any available units?
16250 Veridian Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16250 Veridian Circle have?
Some of 16250 Veridian Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16250 Veridian Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16250 Veridian Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16250 Veridian Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 16250 Veridian Circle is pet friendly.
Does 16250 Veridian Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16250 Veridian Circle offers parking.
Does 16250 Veridian Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16250 Veridian Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16250 Veridian Circle have a pool?
No, 16250 Veridian Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16250 Veridian Circle have accessible units?
No, 16250 Veridian Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16250 Veridian Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16250 Veridian Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University