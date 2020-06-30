All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 162 W Robinson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
162 W Robinson
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

162 W Robinson

162 West Robinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

162 West Robinson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Absolutely STUNNING FULLY FURNISHED MODEL home!! Prepare to be blown away by this truly unique & incredible detached home. Take in some of San Diego's most gorgeous views from the nearly 500 sq.ft. of outdoor patio space at the top of the home. Features a 3 car garage & private elevator that takes you all the way up! You'll enjoy a gourmet kitchen w/gorgeous granite countertops, Thermador SS appliances, 3 fireplaces, private baths for every bedroom & ALL the finest finishes.There's nothing quite like it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 W Robinson have any available units?
162 W Robinson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 W Robinson have?
Some of 162 W Robinson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 W Robinson currently offering any rent specials?
162 W Robinson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 W Robinson pet-friendly?
No, 162 W Robinson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 162 W Robinson offer parking?
Yes, 162 W Robinson offers parking.
Does 162 W Robinson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 W Robinson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 W Robinson have a pool?
No, 162 W Robinson does not have a pool.
Does 162 W Robinson have accessible units?
No, 162 W Robinson does not have accessible units.
Does 162 W Robinson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 W Robinson has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University