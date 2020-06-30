162 W Robinson

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Absolutely STUNNING FULLY FURNISHED MODEL home!! Prepare to be blown away by this truly unique & incredible detached home. Take in some of San Diego's most gorgeous views from the nearly 500 sq.ft. of outdoor patio space at the top of the home. Features a 3 car garage & private elevator that takes you all the way up! You'll enjoy a gourmet kitchen w/gorgeous granite countertops, Thermador SS appliances, 3 fireplaces, private baths for every bedroom & ALL the finest finishes.There's nothing quite like it!