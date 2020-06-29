All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:09 PM

16193 Veridian Cir

16193 Veridian Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16193 Veridian Circle, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Absolutely, stunning townhome in highly desirable, gated community. This home has everything! Pristine, marbled tile flooring through out the downstairs, and upgraded carpet upstairs that's like new! Granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Designer window treatments, and lighting. Water filtration system. Central vacuum. Beautiful views from almost every window! Walking distance to award winning schools. Complex features also include a community pool and spa, BBQ, playground and dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16193 Veridian Cir have any available units?
16193 Veridian Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16193 Veridian Cir have?
Some of 16193 Veridian Cir's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16193 Veridian Cir currently offering any rent specials?
16193 Veridian Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16193 Veridian Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 16193 Veridian Cir is pet friendly.
Does 16193 Veridian Cir offer parking?
No, 16193 Veridian Cir does not offer parking.
Does 16193 Veridian Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16193 Veridian Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16193 Veridian Cir have a pool?
Yes, 16193 Veridian Cir has a pool.
Does 16193 Veridian Cir have accessible units?
No, 16193 Veridian Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 16193 Veridian Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16193 Veridian Cir has units with dishwashers.
