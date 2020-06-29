16193 Veridian Cir

Amenities

Absolutely, stunning townhome in highly desirable, gated community. This home has everything! Pristine, marbled tile flooring through out the downstairs, and upgraded carpet upstairs that's like new! Granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Designer window treatments, and lighting. Water filtration system. Central vacuum. Beautiful views from almost every window! Walking distance to award winning schools. Complex features also include a community pool and spa, BBQ, playground and dog park.