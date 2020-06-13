All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1615 Hotel Circle South #D207

1615 Hotel Circle South · (858) 598-1111 ext. 1190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1615 Hotel Circle South, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
***MOVE IN SPECIAL***Mission Valley One Bedroom Condo - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** Trendy and modern condo in West Mission Valley. Just minutes to the beaches & downtown with easy access to the 8 freeway, shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Modern interior with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and crown moldings. Separate dining area with custom cabinets, large master bedroom modern and updated bathroom. This is a quiet unit located in the second to last building. Gorgeous pool, spa, community room, and giant laundry facilities. DRE01197438

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5744738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 have any available units?
1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 have?
Some of 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 offer parking?
No, 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 have a pool?
Yes, 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 has a pool.
Does 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 have accessible units?
No, 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Hotel Circle South #D207 does not have units with dishwashers.
