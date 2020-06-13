1615 Hotel Circle South #D207

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

***MOVE IN SPECIAL***Mission Valley One Bedroom Condo - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** Trendy and modern condo in West Mission Valley. Just minutes to the beaches & downtown with easy access to the 8 freeway, shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Modern interior with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and crown moldings. Separate dining area with custom cabinets, large master bedroom modern and updated bathroom. This is a quiet unit located in the second to last building. Gorgeous pool, spa, community room, and giant laundry facilities. DRE01197438



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5744738)