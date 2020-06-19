1601 Kettner Boulevard

Amenities
The quintessential urban space, situated perfectly in Little Italy! Downtown eclectic vibes captured throughout this unique townhome. Towering ceilings/windows flood the home with natural light and accentuate the fresh remodel and wide open floorplan. Beyond the unmistakable architecture and revamped interior, enjoy the convenience of direct access to your home from the covered parking space, in-unit laundry, private balcony and the unmatched location. Take a virtual 3D walkthrough here
https://mls.ricohtours.com/e7a98225-2bee-4a7d-9800-eb8474b8b5ef/
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1601-kettner-blvd-san-diego-ca-92101-usa-unit-24/295211c0-1504-48a1-8bd5-7711543ea536
(RLNE5849739)