1601 Kettner Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

The quintessential urban space, situated perfectly in Little Italy! Downtown eclectic vibes captured throughout this unique townhome. Towering ceilings/windows flood the home with natural light and accentuate the fresh remodel and wide open floorplan. Beyond the unmistakable architecture and revamped interior, enjoy the convenience of direct access to your home from the covered parking space, in-unit laundry, private balcony and the unmatched location. Take a virtual 3D walkthrough here

https://mls.ricohtours.com/e7a98225-2bee-4a7d-9800-eb8474b8b5ef/



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1601-kettner-blvd-san-diego-ca-92101-usa-unit-24/295211c0-1504-48a1-8bd5-7711543ea536



(RLNE5849739)