San Diego, CA
1601 Kettner Boulevard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1601 Kettner Boulevard

1601 Kettner Boulevard · (855) 351-0683
Location

1601 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
The quintessential urban space, situated perfectly in Little Italy! Downtown eclectic vibes captured throughout this unique townhome. Towering ceilings/windows flood the home with natural light and accentuate the fresh remodel and wide open floorplan. Beyond the unmistakable architecture and revamped interior, enjoy the convenience of direct access to your home from the covered parking space, in-unit laundry, private balcony and the unmatched location. Take a virtual 3D walkthrough here
https://mls.ricohtours.com/e7a98225-2bee-4a7d-9800-eb8474b8b5ef/

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1601-kettner-blvd-san-diego-ca-92101-usa-unit-24/295211c0-1504-48a1-8bd5-7711543ea536

(RLNE5849739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Kettner Boulevard have any available units?
1601 Kettner Boulevard has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Kettner Boulevard have?
Some of 1601 Kettner Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Kettner Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Kettner Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Kettner Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Kettner Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1601 Kettner Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Kettner Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1601 Kettner Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Kettner Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Kettner Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1601 Kettner Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Kettner Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1601 Kettner Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Kettner Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Kettner Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
